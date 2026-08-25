Steadfast Group Aktie
WKN DE: A1W2S9 / ISIN: AU000000SDF8
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25.08.2026 17:25:06
Steadfast Group Underlying Revenue Rises In FY26, Announces FY27 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Steadfast Group Limited (SFGLF.PK, SDF.AX) announced financial results for the fiscal year 2026, reporting underlying revenue of A$2,104.7 million compared to A$1,825.7 million in the prior year.
Underlying net profit attributable to Steadfast members or NPAT was A$319.5 million, up 8.2 percent from A$295.5 million in 2025.
Underlying EBITDA stood at A$669.8 million compared to A$588.6 million in the previous year.
Net Profit after Tax and before Amortisation, or NPATA, increased to A$366.3 million from last year's A$341.8 million.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2027, the company expects Underlying NPAT of A$333 million - A$343 million, Underlying NPATA of A$382 million - A$392 million, and Underlying EBITA of A$700 million - A$715 million.
Steadfast's stock closed trading at A$5.83 without any movement on the Australian Securities Exchange.
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