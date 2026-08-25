Steadfast Group Aktie

Steadfast Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1W2S9 / ISIN: AU000000SDF8

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
25.08.2026 17:25:06

Steadfast Group Underlying Revenue Rises In FY26, Announces FY27 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Steadfast Group Limited (SFGLF.PK, SDF.AX) announced financial results for the fiscal year 2026, reporting underlying revenue of A$2,104.7 million compared to A$1,825.7 million in the prior year.

Underlying net profit attributable to Steadfast members or NPAT was A$319.5 million, up 8.2 percent from A$295.5 million in 2025.

Underlying EBITDA stood at A$669.8 million compared to A$588.6 million in the previous year.

Net Profit after Tax and before Amortisation, or NPATA, increased to A$366.3 million from last year's A$341.8 million.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2027, the company expects Underlying NPAT of A$333 million - A$343 million, Underlying NPATA of A$382 million - A$392 million, and Underlying EBITA of A$700 million - A$715 million.

Steadfast's stock closed trading at A$5.83 without any movement on the Australian Securities Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Steadfast Group Ltd

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Steadfast Group Ltd

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Steadfast Group Ltd 3,46 -0,57% Steadfast Group Ltd

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:44 Gates Foundation Trust: So sah das Aktienportfolio im zweiten Quartal aus
25.08.26 Greenlight Capital im 2. Quartal 2026: Auf diese Aktien setzte David Einhorn
24.08.26 Icahn-Depot im 2. Quartal 2026: Bei diesen Aktien griff der Investor zu
23.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 34
23.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 34: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Tag der NVIDIA-Bilanz: ATX freundlich -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich leicht nach oben. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt kann sich von Anfangsverlusten erholen. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte mit Aufschlägen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen