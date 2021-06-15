Steady Start Eyed For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Monday's holiday for the Dragon Boat Festival, the Hong Kong stock market had halted the seven-day losing streak in which it had tumbled more than 730 points or 2.4 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 28,840-point plateau and it may see additional if mild support on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky ahead the FOMC decision and statement later this week. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the casinos and oil and technology stocks, while the financials and properties were mixed.

For the day, the index climbed 103.25 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 28,842.13 after trading between 28,743.82 and 28,965.15.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies rallied 1.95 percent, while Alibaba Group tumbled 1.16 percent, Alibaba Health Info gained 0.45 percent, ANTA Sports spiked 2.99 percent, China Life Insurance sank 0.76 percent, China Mengniu Dairy tanked 1.63 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) accelerated 2.17 percent, CITIC gathered 1.24 percent, CNOOC climbed 1.33 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical jumped 1.80 percent, Galaxy Entertainment and Hong Kong & China Gas both rose 0.16 percent, Hang Lung Properties added 0.61 percent, Henderson Land dropped 0.65 percent, Hong Kong Exchange was up 0.26 percent, HSBC eased 0.10 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, collected 0.60 percent, Longfor lost 0.54 percent, Meituan surged 3.09 percent, Sands China perked 0.74 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties skidded 0.89 percent, Techtronic Industries soared 3.00 percent, WuXi Biologics advanced 0.65 percent and AIA Group, New World Development, Xiaomi Corporation and China Resources Land were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the major averages opened Monday on opposite sides of the unchanged line and finished the same way.

The Dow shed 85.85 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 34,393.75, while the NASDAQ climbed 104.72 points or 0.74 percent to end at 14,174.14 and the S&P 500 rose 7.71 points or 0.18 percent to close at 4,255.15.

The mixed performance on Wall Street came as traders look ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

The Fed is widely expected to leave its monetary policy unchanged, but traders will be looking for any clues the central bank is considering tapering its asset purchases.

Last week's Labor Department report showed consumer price inflation reached the highest level in nearly thirteen years last month, although Fed officials have repeatedly downplayed the risks of prolonged inflation.

Crude oil futures ended slightly lower Monday on news that the next phase of England's lockdown reopening will be delayed due to a surge of the Delta variant of Covid-19. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended down by $0.03 or 0.04 percent at $70.88 a barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will provide Q1 numbers for industrial production later today; in the three months prior, industrial production was down 6.0 percent on year.