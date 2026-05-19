Steady Start Seen For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, slumping more than 700 points or 3 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 25,675 point plateau although it may halt its slide on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on ongoing pessimism over the conflict in the Middle East and concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and technology companies.

For the day, the index retreated 287.55 points or 1.11 percent to finish ta 25,675.18 after trading between 25,505.71 and 25,838.96.

Among the actives, AIA declined 1.08 percent, while Alibaba Group fell 0.45 percent, Baidu skidded 0.81 percent, Bank of China dipped 0.19 percent, BOC Hong Kong eased 0.04 percent, China Construction Bank slid 0.23 percent, China Life Insurance slipped 0.40 percent, China Merchants Bank dropped 0.77 percent, China Mobile added 0.23 percent, China Shenhua Energy climbed 1.03 percent, CITIC lost 0.53 percent, CNOOC rallied 1.29 percent, Hong Kong Exchange tumbled 1.54 percent, HSBC slumped 0.93 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.58 percent, JD.com retreated 1.09 percent, Meituan sank 0.67 percent, NetEase cratered 2.18 percent, Nongfu Spring tanked 1.79 percent, PetroChina advanced 0.92 percent, Ping An Insurance contracted 0.96 percent, Semiconductor Manufacturing plunged 3.44 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties plummeted 4.14 percent, Tencent Holdings stumbled 1.58 percent, Xiaomi Corporation was down 0.13 percent, WuXi AppTec surrendered 1.64 percent, Zijin Mining crashed 2.10 percent and China Petroleum & Chemical was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened higher on Monday but quickly turned tail, finally ending mixed.

The Dow gained 159.95 points or 0.32 percent to finish at 49,686.12, while the NASDAQ slumped 134.41 points or 0.51 percent to end at 26,090.73 and the S&P 500 dipped 5.45 points or 0.07 percent to close at 7,403.05.

The U.S.-Iran war has effectively closed the vital Strait of Hormuz, leading to a spike in crude oil prices and concerns about inflation and the outlook for interest rates.

Treasury yields soared last Friday amid speculation that the Federal Reserve's next interest rate move could be an increase rather than a cut.

The price of crude oil and treasury yields moved to the upside over the course of the day, adding to the negative sentiment on Wall Street.

Crude oil prices surged on Monday as the U.S. takes time to respond to Iran's new peace proposal. West Texas Intermediate crude for June was last up $3.27 or 3.10 percent at $108.69 per barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will see April figures for unemployment later today; in March, the jobless rate was 3.7 percent.