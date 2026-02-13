NBHS b Aktie

NBHS b für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JK8L / ISIN: US08986R3093

13.02.2026 22:24:29

Steak 'n Shake To Remove Microwaves By April To Improve Food Quality

(RTTNews) - Steak 'n Shake, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Biglari Holdings Inc. (BH), said it will remove microwaves from all its restaurants by April 15 as part of a broader push to improve food quality and adopt traditional cooking methods.

The company stated that the move aligns with its focus on serving real food, prepared without reliance on microwaves. The change is part of a series of recent adjustments aimed at repositioning the brand. In early 2025, the chain switched from seed oils to beef tallow for frying, citing its goal of improving food quality and aligning with its health-focused initiatives. The use of beef tallow has drawn mixed reactions. US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr has promoted the shift away from seed oils, describing them as unhealthy. However, a registered dietitian said replacing seed oils with beef tallow is not advisable, noting that high intake of saturated fat can raise cholesterol levels and increase the risk of metabolic and cardiovascular conditions.

Steak 'n Shake has also introduced other changes, including offering Coca-Cola made with cane sugar in glass bottles, as part of its broader effort to enhance product quality and appeal to health-conscious consumers.

The company has not provided additional details on the operational impact of removing microwaves, but the transition is expected to be completed across all locations by mid-April.

BH currently trades at $394.61 or 1.01% lower on the NYSE.

