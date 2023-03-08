|
08.03.2023 16:45:00
STEAK-UMM® CELEBRATES NATIONAL CHEESESTEAK DAY WITH 24 DAYS OF GIVEAWAYS
From March 1st – March 24th, Steak-umm fans will have the chance to win free Steak-umm steaks, Steak-umm merch, and the ultimate grand prize- $5,000!
READING, Pa., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Cheesesteak Day falls on March 24th every year, but just one day of celebrating these beefy, cheesy beauties isn't enough. That's why Steak-umm is celebrating National Cheesesteak Day all month long with 24 days of Steak-umm Sweepstakes. Fans of the brand (also known as beeflings) can enter for a chance to win new merch, a year's worth of Steak-umm– and a chance at a grand prize of $5,000!
Steak-umm is a thinly-sliced steak made from 100% Beef. These juicy, tender, all-beef steaks are enjoyed by all family members for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Whether its game day, movie night or a family get-together, Steak-umm takes minutes to cook from the freezer to the table and will leave you wanting more.
This month, for the first time ever, Steak-umm is taking over the month of March to reward it's devoted following and celebrate their love of Steak-umm steaks.
24 Days and So Many Ways to Enjoy Steak-umm
Introducing the 24 Days of Steak-umm National Cheesesteak Day Sweepsteaks, a month-long celebration where beeflings can enter for a chance to win prizes like:
- Steak-Merch: A Steak-umm branded t-shirt or the ever-so-popular beefsheets
- Free Steak-umm for a Year: A year worth of Steak-umm
- Grand Prize: $5,000
How To Enter
Between March 1st and March 24th, visit the Steak-umm designated sweepstakes page and follow the instructions to sign up.
Be sure to follow Steak-umm on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok to join the fun!
About Steak-umm®:
Located in Reading, PA, Steak-umm® has been making delicious, sliced beef and chicken steaks since 1975, and are the best-known, best-selling frozen sliced steak brand in the country. For more information, visit https://steakumm.com.
