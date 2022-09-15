Steakholder Foods™ to Showcase Advanced 3D Bio-Printing Capabilities at the 2022 Future Food-Tech Summit in London

Visitors to the Steakholder Foods booth will be invited to print personalized steaks in real time, and the company plans to connect with other food industry players to discuss collaborative opportunities based on its 3D printing technology

REHOVOT, Israel, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steakholder Foods Ltd. (Nasdaq: STKH), (formerly MeaTech 3D: $MITC), an international deep-tech food company at the forefront of the cultured meat industry, will participate at the upcoming Future Food-Tech Summit in London, September 22-23, 2022 at the Park Plaza London Riverbank. The company will showcase its 3D bioprinting capabilities by letting visitors print their own steaks at the company's booth (#12).

Participants will be able to print Entrecote, Sirloin, or Picanha and also choose one of three fat ratios for their steak. The printed products will not yet be fully matured. At Steakholder Foods' labs, printed steaks are placed into an incubator to allow the stem cells to differentiate into fat and muscle cells which then form into the fibrous tissue that gives steaks their characteristic texture and mouthfeel.

Steakholder Foods will join over 600 innovators, global food brands, ingredient providers, and investors at the event. The company looks forward to connecting with other industry players at the Future Food-Tech Summit for potential collaborations and partnerships that can benefit from Steakholder Foods' 3D-bioprinting technology and services.

The summit will feature lectures and discussions with key players in the global foodtech ecosystem and highlight technologies that aim to build more sustainable food systems.

Steakholder Foods is the only cultured meat company on the Nasdaq. The company is developing high-quality real meat products that don't harm animals, are safer than farm-raised meat, and have the potential to be more nutritious. Steakholder Foods' advanced, cutting-edge 3D bioprinting technology is scalable and designed to produce any species of whole-cut meat that is personalized to the needs and desires of consumers.

Steakholder Foods Ltd., formerly MeaTech 3D Ltd., is an international deep-tech food company at the forefront of the cultured meat revolution. The company initiated activities in 2019 and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker "STKH" (formally MITC). Steakholder Foods maintains facilities in Rehovot, Israel and Antwerp, Belgium and has recently expanded activities to the US.

The company is developing a slaughter-free solution for producing a variety of beef, chicken, pork, and seafood products — both as raw materials and whole cuts — as an alternative to industrialized farming and fishing. With its membership in the UN Global Compact, Steakholder Foods is committed to act in support of issues embodied in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which include strengthening food security, decreasing carbon footprint, and conserving water and land resources.

For more information, please visit: https://steakholderfoods.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Steakholder Foods' business, operations and financial performance and condition as well as plans, objectives, and expectations for Steakholder Foods' business operations and financial performance and condition. Any statements that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect Steakholder Foods' current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which change over time, and other factors that may cause Steakholder Food's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as "may," "could," "should," "will," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "aim," "intend," "plan" or words or phases of similar meaning and include, without limitation, Steakholder Foods' expectations regarding the success of its cultured meat manufacturing technologies it is developing, which will require significant additional work before Steakholder Foods can potentially launch commercial sales; Steakholder Foods' research and development activities associated with technologies for cultured meat manufacturing, including three-dimensional meat production, which involves a lengthy and complex process; Steakholder Foods' ability to obtain and enforce its intellectual property rights and to operate its business without infringing, misappropriating, or otherwise violating the intellectual property rights and proprietary technology of third parties; and other risks and uncertainties, including those identified in Steakholder Foods' Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2022. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Steakholder Foods to predict their occurrence or how they will affect Steakholder Foods. If one or more of the factors affecting Steakholder Foods' forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then Steakholder Foods' actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release. Therefore, Steakholder Foods cautions you not to place undue reliance on its forward-looking information and statements. Steakholder Foods disclaims any duty to revise or update the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking statements, except as specifically required by law.

