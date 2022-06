Stealing From Tesla's Playbook - How Ford Can Disrupt The Car Industry And How Cars Are Purchased

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"

“Good artists borrow, great artists steal” - Pablo Picasso. In 1896, Ford made his first car and his most lucrative theft. While the manufacturing of the quadricycle was a major feat, it came 11 years after two Germans -- Gottlieb Daimler and Karl Benz -- developed the first gasoline-powered automobile. The next century or so would be kind to Ford, as they’ve remained in business, thrived, and as of 2021 had $257 billion in assets. There is reason to believe though, that Ford’s most recent plan to steal from a competitor, could be just as bankable.When Pablo Picasso said those lines, I'm sure he never imagined that they’d be used to discuss electric vehicles. However, they can apply directly to what Ford (NYSE: F) did to Daimler and Benz and is currently doing to mimic Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) success.Tesla, if you haven’t noticed, does not have any dealerships. Instead, Tesla has bucked 60 years of car selling history and has consumers purchase from them directly. This new method of selling ...Full story available on Benzinga.com