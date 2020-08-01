Steam Through the Rockies in Your Own Private Rail Car: Social Distancing Makes a Bucket List Dream Trip Attainable

ANTONITO, Colo., Aug. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's a rail fan's dream come true: a private rail car being pulled by a steam locomotive through some of the most gorgeous scenery in the nation. Because of COVID-19 safe practices and restrictions, the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad is making this dream a reality by offering an unprecedented special opportunity to rent your own personal rail car at a fraction of the typical cost.

All it takes is for 10 friends or family to get together and make a group booking for a private car, which is available for the price of 10 adult fares. In usual times, a group of 10 would only fill up half a train car, but due to social distancing, now a group of 10 can have the car all to themselves! It's a rare treat to experience the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad in the company of only the family and friends you choose.

What's even better, additional passengers can be added to the private rail car for just $50 each for Coach, $65 each for Deluxe and $75 each for Parlor. Please note that no children are allowed in Parlor and no more than 10 additional people are allowed in a group car as maximum capacity is 20.

A private Cumbres & Toltec railcar will be attached to the full day excursion train that leaves Antonito, Colorado at 10 a.m. The Cumbres & Toltec operates four days a week with departures on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The train steams through the mountains, cuts through tunnels, slices along the lip of Toltec Gorge and curls through Phantom Curve before arriving at Osier Station with spectacular open views.

The passengers on private rail cars will have their own socially distanced and spaced out table at Osier Station for a delicious lunch included in the ticket price. When the conductor calls "All Aboard," re-board the private rail car for a return trip down the mountain, arriving back in Antonito about 4:30 p.m.

Of course, all passengers in the private rail car will also have an opportunity to ride in the open air gondola car or stop at the bar car for snacks or libations.

The offer is based on availability and must be booked in advance. Certain restrictions apply and reservations must be made by calling the Depot at 1-888-286-2737. This offer is not available for online purchase. The Cumbres & Toltec is following all current COVID-19 safety restrictions.

To book a private rail car, call the Depot at 1-888-286-2737. For more information on the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad, visit http://www.cumbrestoltec.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Joy Meadows, 303-522-9045, joy@meadowspr.com

SOURCE The Cumbres & Totlec Scenic Railroad