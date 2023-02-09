Steel Dynamics Appoints Barry Schneider As President And COO, Effective March 1

(RTTNews) - Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) announced Thursday that the company's board of directors approved the appointment of Barry Schneider to the newly created position of President and Chief Operating Officer of the company, effective March 1, 2023.

Schneider has been an integral participant in the growth of the company's steel operations. A 28-year veteran of the company, he has been its Senior Vice President, Flat Roll Steel Group, since March 2016.

Before that, Schneider served in various operational and leadership roles within the company's steel operations, including its Engineered Bar Products and Butler Flat Roll divisions. He has been involved in numerous construction and startup projects and was also part of the team that constructed the company's first steel mill in Butler, Indiana, in 1994. In his new role, Schneider will continue to fulfill his current responsibilities and also assume responsibility of the company's long products steel group, steel fabrication platform, and metals recycling platform.

As such, Chris Graham (Senior Vice President, Long Products Steel Group, and President of the long product steel companies), Miguel Alvarez (Senior Vice President, Metals Recycling, and President of OmniSource), and Jim Anderson (Senior Vice President, Steel Fabrication, and President of New Millennium Building Systems) will report to Schneider.

Schneider will continue to report to Mark Millett, the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in his new role. Theresa Wagler (Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer) and Glenn Pushis (Senior Vice President, Special Projects, and President of the company's Aluminum Dynamics joint venture) will both also continue to report to Millett.