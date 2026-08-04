Steel Dynamics Aktie

Steel Dynamics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 903772 / ISIN: US8581191009

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.08.2026 15:01:29

Steel Dynamics Appoints Theresa Wagler As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - On Tuesday, Steel Dynamics, Inc (STLD) announced the appointment of Theresa Wagler as President and Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective January 1, 2027, as Mark Millett transitions from his current position of CEO to the executive chairman of the Board of Directors.

Prior to joining Steel Dynamics, Wagler was a certified public accountant with Ernst & Young LLP.

Also, the company appointed Executive Vice President and Treasurer Richard Poinsatte to succeed Wagler as the company's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer on January 1, 2027.

In the pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 0.90 percent up at $260.70, after closing Monday's trading 2.83 percent higher.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Steel Dynamics Inc.

mehr Nachrichten