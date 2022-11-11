Steel Dynamics Authorizes Addl. Share Repurchase Program Of Up To $1.5 Bln Of Stock

(RTTNews) - Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) said that its board authorized an additional share repurchase program of up to $1.5 billion of the company's common stock, effective immediately.

The authorization is additive to the previous $1.25 billion program, which had $245 million remaining authorized and available for repurchase on September 30, 2022.

The company's board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per common share. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2022 and is payable on or about January 13, 2023.