Steel Dynamics Is Growing This Business Line for a Very Good Reason

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There are industries where a leader starts out, sets a very profitable path, and others follow to great success. It might surprise you to learn that the steel industry is one of them, but one division of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD) is using the playbook of rival Nucor (NYSE: NUE) to great effect.Steel Dynamics CEO Mark Millett co-founded the company in 1993. He held various management positions within the steelmaker until being named to the top job in 2012. Prior to co-founding Steel Dynamics, however, Millett spend 12 years at Nucor, the U.S. steel industry's largest company. So, he cut his teeth at Nucor and, unsurprisingly, Steel Dynamics looks a lot like Nucor.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading