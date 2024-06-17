Steel Dynamics Sees Q2 Earnings Below Street View

(RTTNews) - Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) on Monday announced that it expects a decline in its second-quarter earnings, below analysts' estimates. For the second-quarter, the company projects earnings of $2.64 to $2.68 per share.

On average, 9 analysts, polled by Thomson Reuters forecast the firm to earn $2.97 per share, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the second-quarter of 2023, the company had recorded income of $4.81 per share.

Steel Dynamics is scheduled to release its second-quarter earnings results on July 17.

STLD was trading down by 1.99 percent at $118.29 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.