17.06.2024 14:13:32
Steel Dynamics Sees Q2 Earnings Below Street View
(RTTNews) - Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) on Monday announced that it expects a decline in its second-quarter earnings, below analysts' estimates. For the second-quarter, the company projects earnings of $2.64 to $2.68 per share.
On average, 9 analysts, polled by Thomson Reuters forecast the firm to earn $2.97 per share, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For the second-quarter of 2023, the company had recorded income of $4.81 per share.
Steel Dynamics is scheduled to release its second-quarter earnings results on July 17.
STLD was trading down by 1.99 percent at $118.29 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.
