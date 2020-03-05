Steelworkers to Host Frank Mrvan for Endorsement Event Saturday

CHESTERTON, Ind., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) on Saturday, March 7, 2020, will host Frank Mrvan at Local 6787 to announce the union's endorsement for him to represent Indiana's first congressional district in the seat being vacated by Rep. Pete Visclosky when he retires at the end of this term.

District 7 of the USW, which is the largest union in the first congressional district, will announce its endorsement of Frank Mrvan, who will attend the event Saturday.

The USW represents about 850,000 North American workers in a variety of industries such as steel, aluminum and other metals; pulp and paper; tires and rubber; chemicals; energy producing; oil refining; healthcare; the service and public sectors; and a growing number in professional, tech and academic fields. Visit http://www.usw.org to learn more.

Attention Assignment/Editors: Speakers, Interviews & Photo Opportunities



WHO: USW members, leaders, retirees and Frank Mrvan.



WHAT: Endorsement announcement event



WHEN: Doors open at 9:30 a.m.



WHERE: USW 6787 - 1100 N. Max Mochal Hwy. (U.S. Hwy 149) - Chesterton, Ind. 46304

More information, contact: Jerome Davison – (219) 881-6220; or jdavison@usw.org

Tony Montana – (412) 562-2592; or tmontana@usw.org

