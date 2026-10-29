Steep Drop By Alphabet May Weigh On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - After ending yesterday's choppy session modestly higher, stocks are likely to move to the downside in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.5 percent.

Weakness among technology stocks is likely to weigh on Wall Street, as reflected by the 1.3 percent slump by the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures.

The downward momentum for the tech sector comes amid renewed concerns about AI spending following disappointing quarterly results from Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL).

Shares of Alphabet are plunging by 11.1 percent in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected third quarter revenue as well as negative free cash flow.

Construction equipment maker Caterpillar (CAT) is also plummeting by 11.7 percent in pre-market trading even though the company reported better-than-expected third quarter earnings and revenue.

On the other hand, shares of Microsoft (MSFT) are jumping by 2 percent in pre-market trading after the software giant reported fiscal first quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates.

The futures remained firmly negative following the release of a closely watched Commerce Department report showing consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of September.

Meanwhile, a separate Commerce Department report showed economic growth in the U.S. exceeded economist estimates in the third quarter of 2026.

After moving notably higher over the two previous sessions, stocks turned in a relatively lackluster performance during trading on Wednesday. The major averages spent much of the day lingering near the unchanged line.

The major averages eventually closed modestly higher. The Dow edged up 97.53 points or 0.2 percent at 52,475.10, the S&P 500 rose 21.38 points or 0.3 percent to 7,743.98 and the Nasdaq climbed 72.04 points or 0.3 percent to 26,549.85.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slid by 0.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.5 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.9 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 1 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are slumping $1.18 to $101.60 a barrel after spiking $2.88 to $102.78 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after sliding $23 to $4,051.60 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are falling $14.40 to $4,037.20 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 157.98 yen versus the 157.82 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1138 compared to yesterday's $1.1152.