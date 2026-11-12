Steep Drop By Nvidia May Weigh On Wall Street As Huang Faces Further Scrutiny

(RTTNews) - Following the significant rebound seen during Wednesday's session, stocks are likely to move back to the downside in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.6 percent.

Technology stocks are likely to come under pressure once again after helping to lead the recovery seen in the previous session.

A sharp pullback by shares of Nvidia (NVDA) is likely to weigh on the sector, as the AI leader plunges by 8.5 percent in pre-market trading after jumping by 2.9 percent on Wednesday.

The slump by Nvidia comes after a report from the Wall Street Journal said the company's board is preparing to oust CEO Jensen Huang. Citing people familiar with the matter, the WSJ said Nvidia's board met Wednesday to discuss Huang's future.

The latest developments for the embattled Huang come after a report from the New York Times said he had a relationship with Nvidia's vice president of healthcare Kimberly Powell. Huang was already under pressure over his affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

"This kind of situation would be damaging at any company but is exacerbated by just how strong the key person risk is perceived to be at Nvidia," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould. "Huang is the man who led the business to become the poster child of the AI story and for a time the largest company on earth."

He added, "No real succession plan has been made public so inevitably investors will ask questions about whether Nvidia can be as successful if Huang departs."

In U.S. economic news, a report released by the Labor Department showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rebounded by more than expected in the week ended November 7th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims climbed to 200,000, an increase of 9,000 from the previous week's revised level of 191,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 195,000 from the 189,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Not long after the start of trading, the National Association of Realtors is due to release its report on existing home sales in the month of October.

Existing home sales are expected to tumble by 3.5 percent to an annual rate of 3.85 million in October after jumping by 1.5 percent to an annual rate of 3.88 million in September.

Following the pullback seen during Tuesday's session, stocks saw a significant rebound during trading on Wednesday. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 moved sharply higher, while the narrower Dow posted a more moderate gain.

The major averages gave back some ground in the latter part of the trading day but remained firmly positive. The Nasdaq surged 400.31 points or 1.6 percent to 25,466.19, the S&P 500 jumped 98.45 points or 1.3 percent to 7,619.38 and the Dow climbed 254.60 points or 0.5 percent to 52,486.49.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index and China's Shanghai Composite Index both slid by 0.7 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped by 1.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is just above the unchanged line, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are both up by 0.3 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are climbing $0.60 to $87.13 a barrel after rising $0.49 to $86.53 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after sliding $29.70 to $4,000.50 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are plunging $92.40 to $3,908.10 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 159.73 yen versus the 159.77 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1087 compared to yesterday's $1.1089.