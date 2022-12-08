|
08.12.2022 16:00:00
Stefan Mumm Joins Broker Assumed Underwriting Team at AmericanAg™
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AmericanAg™, a global provider of reinsurance services, announced that Stefan Mumm has joined their team as Assistant Vice President – Underwriting/Marketing. In this role, he will be responsible for underwriting a portion of the company's Broker Assumed domestic portfolio, including the US treaty business with broker partners in Minneapolis and Boston.
Stefan comes to AmericanAg™ from EMC Reinsurance Company, where he spent over 12 years in various roles, most recently as Senior Reinsurance Account Underwriter. He graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in finance and holds the Associate in Reinsurance (ARe) and Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designations.
"We are thrilled to welcome Stefan to our team at AmericanAg™," said Pat Larsen, Senior Vice President – Broker Assumed Reinsurance. "His background in commercial and reinsurance underwriting will make him a great asset to us as we work to tackle the challenges of today's market."About AmericanAg™
American Agricultural Insurance Company (AmericanAg™) ranks among the top domestic reinsurers in the United States. The company is a direct provider of reinsurance to Farm Bureau® insurance companies and participates in assumed U.S. and international reinsurance programs through the broker marketplace. Since 1948, AmericanAg™ has provided reinsurance services that promote the financial strength and success of its clients, and the company continues to expand its presence in new markets around the world. AmericanAg™ is rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best. For more information, visit aaic.com.
SOURCE American Agricultural Insurance Company
