SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, Stefan Widing is appointed new President and CEO of Sandvik. He will assume the position as of 1 February 2020, succeeding Björn Rosengren who at the same time leaves Sandvik.

Stefan Widing is since 2015 Executive Vice President of Assa Abloy and President of HID Global Corporation, a technology division within Assa Abloy. He holds a M. Sc. in Applied Physics and Electrical Engineering and a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. Prior to his current role he was the General Manager for Assa Abloy's Shared Technologies and before that he held various positions in Assa Abloy and SAAB Aerospace.

Stockholm, 31 October 2019

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Ann-Sofie Nordh, Vice President Investor Relations, phone: +46-8-456-14-94 or Martin Blomgren, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46-70-577-0549.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/stefan-widing-assumes-the-position-as-ceo-of-sandvik-as-of-1-february-2020,c2951035

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/2951035/1133729.pdf Stefan Widing assumes the position as CEO of Sandvik as of 1 February 2020

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stefan-widing-assumes-the-position-as-ceo-of-sandvik-as-of-1-february-2020-300949189.html

SOURCE Sandvik