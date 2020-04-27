Stelco Holdings Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

HAMILTON, ON, April 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Stelco Holdings Inc., (TSX: STLC), a low cost, integrated and independent steelmaker with one of the newest and most technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America, today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, after the close of the market.

Stelco management will host a conference call to discuss its results on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET. To access the call, please dial 1-888-390-0546 or 1-416-764-8688 and reference "Stelco". The conference call will also be webcasted live on the Investor Relations section of Stelco's web site at http://investors.stelco.com.

Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for at least 90 days. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available from 12:00 p.m. ET on May 6, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 20, 2020 by dialing 1-888-390-0541 or 1-416-764-8677 and using the pin number 975751#.

About Stelco

Stelco is a low cost, integrated and independent steelmaker with one of the newest and most technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. Stelco produces flat-rolled value-added steels, including premium-quality coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products. With first-rate gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, our steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States as well as to a variety of steel service centres, which are regional distributers of steel products.

SOURCE Stelco