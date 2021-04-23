Stelco Holdings Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATE/

HAMILTON, ON, April 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Stelco Holdings Inc., (TSX: STLC), a low cost, integrated and independent steelmaker with one of the newest and most technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America, today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, after the close of the market.

Stelco management will host a conference call to discuss its results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET. To access the call, please dial 1-888-390-0546 or 1-416-764-8688 and reference "Stelco". The conference call will also be webcasted live on the Investor Relations section of Stelco's web site at http://investors.stelco.com.

Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for at least 90 days. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available from 12:00 p.m. ET on May 5, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 19, 2021 by dialing 1-888-390-0541 or 1-416-764-8677 and using the PIN 074150#.

About Stelco

Stelco is a low cost, integrated and independent steelmaker with one of the newest and most technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. In addition to being North America's only integrated producer of pig iron, Stelco produces flat-rolled value-added steels, including premium-quality coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products. With first-rate gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, our steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States as well as to a variety of steel service centres, which are regional distributers of steel products. At Stelco, we understand the importance of our business reflecting the communities we serve and are committed to diversity and inclusion as a core part of our workplace culture, in part, through active participation in the BlackNorth Initiative.

