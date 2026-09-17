Stellantis' $25 Billion Gamble: Can a Fresh and Balanced Strategy Spark a Turnaround in Its Profit Engine?

Investors following legacy automakers as the globe transitions to electric vehicles (EVs) might have identified a big opportunity with Stellantis (NYSE: STLA). While Detroit rivals Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) have both traded about 5% higher year to date, Stellantis fell off a cliff with a 51% decline. However, with Stellantis putting up a massive $70 billion turnaround plan, it may have the most upside of all three over the next five years. If we zero in on Stellantis' profit engine, its North America region, it has an interesting strategy of what segments it will attack and what products, especially considering its pullback on less profitable EVs, the $25 billion investment could pay off huge.

Stellantis' $70 billion global "FaSTLAne 2030" plan has a plethora of moving parts and regional strategies stretching across the globe, and all will play their own role in the broader turnaround. However, one make-or-break region for the success of its overall turnaround will absolutely be North America, which has remained the company's profit engine since Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group merged 50-50, combining 14 historical auto brands from the U.S., Italy, and France.

North America is so important to Stellantis' turnaround that its committing 60% of all brand and product investments from its overall plan directly to North America. Those funds will help develop and launch 11 all-new vehicles, expanding its market coverage by a staggering 50%. Stellantis is taking a calculated approach to exactly how it's attacking new North American segments, and it could make all the difference.

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