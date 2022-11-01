Stellantis Brands Dominate SEMA Awards; Four Voted Top Trend-setting Vehicles

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge Challenger voted Car of the Year

Jeep® vehicles take two awards with Wrangler as 4x4/SUV of Year and Gladiator as Mid-size Truck of the Year

Ram earns Full-size Truck of the Year

The Dodge, Jeep® and Ram brands earned top honors at the annual Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas as show exhibitors voted for the top trend-setting vehicles that represent the best business opportunities in the automotive aftermarket.

The group awarded the Dodge Challenger as SEMA Car of the Year, Jeep Wrangler as SEMA 4x4/SUV of Year, Jeep Gladiator as SEMA Mid-size Truck of the Year and Ram as SEMA Full-size Truck of the Year.

"With four prestigious SEMA awards, it's clear that Stellantis is supportive and dedicated to the specialty equipment market," said Mike Spagnola, president and CEO, SEMA. "Voted on by the SEMA community, the awards validate that Stellantis is hitting the mark with the aftermarket."

The SEMA awards, launched in 2010, are the show's definitive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) honors, shining a light on the hottest, trend-setting vehicles that showcase and launch aftermarket parts.

Dodge Challenger

The Dodge Challenger still holds the title as the world's quickest, fastest and most powerful muscle car. The 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock continues to outperform the competition in the modern horsepower wars. From the most powerful and fastest muscle car, the SRT Super Stock, to the 303-horsepower V-6 efficiency and class-exclusive all-wheel-drive (AWD) capability on SXT and GT models, the Challenger meets the wants and needs of a wide range of Dodge performance enthusiasts.

Jeep Wrangler

The iconic Jeep Wrangler – the most capable and recognized vehicle in the world – delivers unmatched off-road capability and is produced with more than eight decades of 4x4 engineering experience. Powertrain options include a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6, a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine, a 3.0-liter EcoDiesel engine with ESS, a 6.4-liter V-8 and the first ever Wrangler PHEV, the 4xe, which uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged gas engine, two electric motors and a high-voltage battery pack to deliver 21 miles of all-electric range and 49 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe). Wrangler continues to offer a body-on-frame design, front and rear five-link suspension system, solid axles, electronic lockers and is one of the few midsize SUVs to offer a six-speed manual transmission in addition to its available eight-speed automatic.

Jeep Gladiator

The Jeep Gladiator, engineered from the ground up to be the most off-road capable Jeep truck ever, builds on a rich heritage of tough, dependable trucks with an unmatched combination of rugged utility, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, clever functionality and versatility. Powertrain options include a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine with engine stop-start (ESS) and a 3.0-liter EcoDiesel engine with ESS. Equipped with a versatile box, a body-on-frame design, front and rear five-link suspension system, solid axles and electronic lockers, Gladiator is one of the few midsize trucks to offer a six-speed manual transmission in addition to its available eight-speed automatic. Gladiator is built to handle the demands of an active lifestyle while delivering an open-air driving experience in a design that is unmistakably Jeep.

Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab and ProMaster, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

1,075 lb.-ft. of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 37,090 lbs. with Ram 3500

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

The most cargo space available in any traditional full size cargo van

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Ram 1500 TRX is the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced pickup truck in the world

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

The latest J.D. Power APEAL study, which rates the emotional bond between customers and their vehicles, named the 2022 Ram 1500 as the best vehicle in the large light-duty pickup category. This marks the third straight year Ram 1500 has received top honors.

The Ram 1500 lineup includes the Know & Go mobile app featuring an immersive experience for customers who want to learn more about their vehicles.

SEMA and the SEMA Show

The SEMA Show is a trade show produced by the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), a nonprofit trade association founded in 1963. Since the first SEMA Show debuted in 1967, the annual event has served as the leading venue bringing together manufacturers and buyers within the automotive specialty equipment industry. Products featured at the SEMA Show include those that enhance the styling, functionality, comfort, convenience, and safety of cars and trucks. Additional details are available at www.semashow.com or www.sema.org, 909-396-0289.

Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic and award-winning brands such as Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Powered by its diversity, Stellantis leads the way the region and the world move – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Company website: www.stellantis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/Stellantis

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StellantisNA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stellantisna

Twitter: @StellantisNA

YouTube: http://youtube.com/StellantisNA

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stellantis-brands-dominate-sema-awards-four-voted-top-trend-setting-vehicles-301664781.html

SOURCE Stellantis