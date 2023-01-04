|
04.01.2023 06:49:19
Stellantis: Chrysler Brand Unveils Chrysler Synthesis Cockpit Demonstrator
(RTTNews) - Automaker and mobility provider Stellantis (STLA) announced Wednesday the launch of Chrysler brand's Chrysler Synthesis Cockpit demonstrator to offer a mobility experience that is more user-friendly, more connected and more efficient.
The Cockpit demonstrator will be on display at CES 2023 starting January 5.
The Chrysler Synthesis integrates Chrysler's contemporary, technology-forward and sustainable interior design with advanced Stellantis technology to create Harmony in Motion in everyday lives.
It showcases unique Chrysler-branded Advanced Technology for Real Life that uses STLA Smart Cockpit, STLA Brain and STLA AutoDrive technology. The two-seater cockpit is inspired by the look and feel of the Chrysler Airflow Concept.
Chrysler will be the first brand to feature applications of new STLA technologies in North America.
Stellantis said Chrysler brand remains on track to launch its first battery-electric vehicle in 2025 and full battery-electric portfolio in 2028, as announced at CES 2022.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Stellantismehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Stellantismehr Analysen
|03.01.23
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.12.22
|Stellantis Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|09.12.22
|Stellantis Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.12.22
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.12.22
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.01.23
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.12.22
|Stellantis Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|09.12.22
|Stellantis Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.12.22
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.12.22
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.01.23
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.12.22
|Stellantis Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.12.22
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.11.22
|Stellantis Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.11.22
|Stellantis Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.10.21
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|03.03.21
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|09.12.22
|Stellantis Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|01.12.22
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.11.22
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.11.22
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.10.22
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Stellantis
|14,35
|1,16%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKonsolidierung nach gutem Jahresbeginn: ATX steigt -- DAX macht Verluste -- Wall Street schwächer -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gewinnt am Donnerstag an Wert hinzu. Der DAX gibt ab. Der Wall Street-Handel ist am Donnerstag von Abschlägen geprägt. An den Börsen in Fernost wagten sich am Donnerstag die Bullen aus der Deckung.