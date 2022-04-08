|
08.04.2022 09:12:16
Stellantis Divests Remaining 25% Stake In GEFCO - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA), comprising Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and France's Peugeot S.A., announced Friday that it has sold its remaining 25% stake in GEFCO S.A. to the CMA CGM Group, a transport and logistics company.
Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO, said, "The sale of this non-strategic asset marks the last step of our exit plan, initiated a decade ago, from the transportation and logistics industry. Moving forward, Stellantis now has an efficient global supply chain with diverse logistics suppliers, among which GEFCO continues to play a meaningful role."
