Stellantis H1 Profit Rises, Net Revenues Up 12%; Confirms FY23 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Stellantis (STLA) reported first half net profit of 10.9 billion euros, up 37% from last year. Adjusted operating income was 14.1 billion euros, up 11%. Net revenues were 98.4 billion euros, up 12% primarily due to higher shipments.

"Our outstanding performance in the first half of this year supports our long-term sustainability and our ability to achieve the bold ambitions of our Dare Forward 2030 plan. We are well-positioned for the remainder of 2023 and beyond," said, Carlos Tavares, CEO.

