Stellantis Aktie
WKN DE: A2QL01 / ISIN: NL00150001Q9
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13.05.2026 21:30:00
Stellantis Has Slipped Off Investors' Radar. Does a Huge Beat Say Think Again?
Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) has a lot on its plate right now. The automaker is undergoing a new leadership transition, making tough decisions about overcapacity in North America and Europe, reversing its ambitious electric vehicle (EV) plans for a $26 billion charge, and trying to mend relations with suppliers and dealers.Over the past three years alone, Stellantis has shed half its value and fallen off investors' radar. The first quarter could be exactly what investors need to consider this beaten-down stock once again.Stellantis' shipments in North America jumped 17% during the first quarter, which drove a reversal in the bottom line and topped analyst earnings estimates. First-quarter net revenue increased 6% to 38.1 billion euros, compared to the prior year. Adjusted operating income checked in at 960 million euros, or $1.12 billion, which was well ahead of analyst expectations of 568 million euros and nearly triple the prior year's 327 million euros. It was also a reversal in the bottom line, with net profit climbing to 377 million euros for the first quarter, compared to a 387 million euro loss a year ago. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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