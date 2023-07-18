Stellantis Implements Multifaceted Semiconductor Strategy To Secure Stable Supply Of Semiconductors

(RTTNews) - Auto manufacturer Stellantis N.V. (STLA) announced on Tuesday that it is implementing a multifaceted strategy designed to manage and secure the long-term supply of microchips.

As per the company, semiconductors play a vital role in enhancing the performance, safety, and customer features of their vehicles today and in the new state-of-the-art, BEV-centric STLA vehicle and technology platforms arriving soon.

The strategy includes the implementation of a semiconductor database, systematic risk assessment, long-term chip-level demand forecasting, and the purchasing of mission-critical parts from chip makers.

The company has engaged with semiconductor providers like Infineon, NXP Semiconductors, Onsemi, and Qualcomm to further improve its all-new, state-of-the-art STLA platforms and technologies.

Additionally, it is working with companies aiMotive and SiliconAuto to develop its own differentiating semiconductors in the future.

Stellantis has also entered into direct purchase agreements for semiconductors with a purchase value of more than 10 billion euros through 2030. The supply agreement includes Silicon Carbide, MOSFETS, Microcontroller Unit, and System-on-a-chip.

In pre-market activity, shares of Stellantis are trading at $18.66 down 0.27% or $0.05 on the New York Stock Exchange.