Stellantis Aktie
WKN DE: A2QL01 / ISIN: NL00150001Q9
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05.06.2026 12:13:00
Stellantis Is Counting on This Brand to Soar in North America -- Huge Profits on the Line
Struggling automaker Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is doing just about everything it can to turn its business around, and it's putting up a $70 billion plan to overhaul its lineup. It's introducing a long list of more affordable models, doubling down on powerful V-8 engines while backing off some of its electric vehicle (EV) ambitions, and working to reclaim lost market share and profitability.A crucial part of the overall turnaround plan involves returning its North America market to a profit engine while funneling more investment into Jeep and Ram to lead the charge. If Stellantis' turnaround gains traction, investors are well positioned to enjoy a rising stock price over the next few years -- but is it a buy now? Stellantis has shed roughly half its value over the past three years alone, and for investors to be rewarded with a turnaround and soaring stock price, Ram needs to gain traction in North America. The good news is Stellantis is sending reinforcements in the form of three new pickups in the coming years, with hopes to drive Ram to its top-selling brand by the end of the decade.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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