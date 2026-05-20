Stellantis Aktie
WKN DE: A2QL01 / ISIN: NL00150001Q9
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20.05.2026 16:02:44
Stellantis, Jaguar Land Rover Ink MoU To Collaborate On Product Development In US
(RTTNews) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA), the Dutch auto manufacturer, and Jaguar Land Rover or JLR, the luxury auto maker, on Wednesday announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding or MoU to explore product development opportunities in the United States.
Under the non-binding MoU terms, both the companies will explore opportunities to create synergies across product and technology development.
Currently, STLA shares are trading at $7.33, up 0.26% on the New York Stock Exchange.
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