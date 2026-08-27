Stellantis Aktie
WKN DE: A2QL01 / ISIN: NL00150001Q9
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27.08.2026 11:45:00
Stellantis Makes a Small But Brilliant Bet With Jeep in China Amid $70 Billion Turnaround
Three legacy global automakers that have far more in common than not could hardly have traded any differently over the past three years. General Motors is firing on all cylinders after gaining 164%, while crosstown rival Ford Motor Company gained a modest 19%. The struggling Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) shed over 70% of its value during that time -- ouch.That said, because of that drastic sell-off, investors have an opportunity to start a position in Stellantis cheaply, in hopes its massive $70 billion turnaround will gain traction and drive the stock far higher. A big part of Stellantis' turnaround focuses on Jeep, and there's some interesting news with the automaker's star brand.Image source: Stellantis.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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