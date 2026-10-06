Stellantis Aktie

Stellantis für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QL01 / ISIN: NL00150001Q9

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06.10.2026 17:02:32

Stellantis N.V. vs. Tesla: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Can the value-oriented, multi-brand strategy of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) overcome the high-growth, high-valuation allure of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a rapidly changing automotive landscape? This comparison evaluates which stock is a better buy.

Stellantis operates as a legacy titan with brands like Jeep and Ram, focusing on a multi-energy strategy to bridge the gap between traditional and electric engines. Tesla serves as the primary disruptor, leading the market in battery technology and software features. Investors are comparing these two amid the global transition to electrification, which faces new challenges.

Stellantis manages a diverse portfolio of 14 vehicle brands, including Jeep, Ram, and Fiat, which allows it to target a wide range of price points. The company operates a vast global manufacturing network across Europe, North America, and South America to reach over 130 markets worldwide. Management currently pursues a multi-energy strategy to remain competitive among consumer discretionary stocks by accommodating internal combustion engines alongside electric models.

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