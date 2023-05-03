Stellantis Q1 Net Revenues Up 14%

(RTTNews) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA) reported first-quarter net revenues of 47.2 billion euros, up 14% compared to a year ago mainly due to higher shipments and strong net pricing. Consolidated shipments were 1,476 thousand units, up 7%. Global battery electric vehicle sales increased 22% year-over-year.

The company noted that there are 9 additional BEVs to be launched in 2023, and total BEV offerings to reach 47 by the end of 2024.

"Stellantis is off to a solid start in 2023, maintaining the momentum from an excellent 2022 and posting robust shipments and Net revenues in all segments," Richard Palmer, CFO, said.

