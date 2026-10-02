Stellantis Aktie

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WKN DE: A2QL01 / ISIN: NL00150001Q9

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02.10.2026 06:59:45

Stellantis Q3 US Sales Edge Down, Sees Growth In Q4

(RTTNews) - Automaker Stellantis N.V. (STLA) reported slightly lower US sales in the third quarter, as growth in Ram, Chrysler and Dodge brands were more than offset by weak performance in Jeep and other brands.

Looking ahead, the company said it is focused on disciplined execution and sustainable growth in the fourth quarter.

In the US, the company delivered 324,277 vehicles in the quarter, slightly lower than 324,825 units in the prior year period.

The automotive manufacturer's performance varied across its brand portfolio. The Jeep brand experienced a 20% decline to 128,542 units from 160,564 units a year ago. However, specific models showed resilience, with Wrangler total sales rising 5% versus last year. Cherokee hybrid retail sales surged 53% sequentially.

The Ram brand delivered strong results with 134,072 units, up 29% from 103,717 units last year. Ram 1500 total sales increased 73%, while total pickup sales climbed 34%.

The Chrysler brand generated 34,494 units, up 6% from 32,489 units a year ago. Pacifica total sales increased 6%. The Dodge brand saw total sales increase 2% over last year, and Charger retail sales rose 22% versus the prior year quarter.

FIAT BRAND sales fell 83 percent from last year.

Year-to-date through the first three quarters of 2026, Stellantis recorded total sales of 958,463 units, representing a 3% increase versus 928,023 units last year.

Following the news, the shares gained 7.57% on Thursday's trading on the NYSE, closing at $4.6900. In the overnight activity, the shares were losing around 0.64 percent.

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