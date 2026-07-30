Stellantis Reports Net Income In Q2; Reaffirms 2026 Financial Guidance

(RTTNews) - Stellantis (STLA, 8TI.DE, STLAP.PA, STLAM.MI) reported second quarter net profit of €293 million versus a net loss of €1.87 billion, a year ago. Diluted profit per share reached €0.07 compared to a loss per share of €0.65. Net revenues were €43.48 billion, representing a 13% increase compared to €38.45 billion in the same period last year. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted operating income surged to €773 million from €213 million, a 263% increase. Adjusted diluted EPS declined to €0.12 from €0.15, down 20%.

First half net revenues reached €81.61 billion, up 10% from last year. Net profit for the first half of 2026 totaled €670 million versus a loss of €2.26 billion in the comparable 2025 period. Profit per share was €0.20 compared to a loss of €0.78.

Stellantis confirmed its 2026 financial guidance. For full-year 2026, the company expects a mid-single digit percentage rise in net revenues.

Stellantis shares are trading at 4.91 euros on the Borsa Italiana, down 7.24%.

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