Stellantis Aktie

Stellantis für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QL01 / ISIN: NL00150001Q9

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.04.2026 17:45:00

Stellantis Shines in Q1, Giving Investors an Opportunity for Big Turnaround Gains

Everyone loves a good comeback story, and that's especially true if you can make a buck or two from it. That's the scenario for investors and Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), which hasn't been a valuable investment over the past five years, as it embarks on a massive global turnaround.The upside is that if Stellantis can solve some of its problems and regain sales traction, investors could realize strong returns in the medium term. For the first time in a while, there's evidence that the struggling automaker is gaining such traction.Is it time for investors to jump onboard the turnaround?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Stellantis

mehr Nachrichten