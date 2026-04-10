Stellantis Aktie
WKN DE: A2QL01 / ISIN: NL00150001Q9
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10.04.2026 17:45:00
Stellantis Shines in Q1, Giving Investors an Opportunity for Big Turnaround Gains
Everyone loves a good comeback story, and that's especially true if you can make a buck or two from it. That's the scenario for investors and Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), which hasn't been a valuable investment over the past five years, as it embarks on a massive global turnaround.The upside is that if Stellantis can solve some of its problems and regain sales traction, investors could realize strong returns in the medium term. For the first time in a while, there's evidence that the struggling automaker is gaining such traction.Is it time for investors to jump onboard the turnaround?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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