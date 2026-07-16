Stellantis Aktie

Stellantis für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QL01 / ISIN: NL00150001Q9

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16.07.2026 13:45:00

Stellantis Stock Could Pop on Turnaround, but This Is Still a Red Flag

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) stock is down a staggering 70% over the past three years due to a plethora of problems spanning the globe.The beleaguered automaker has a $70 billion turnaround strategy it is calling "FaSTLAne 2030." Stellantis will focus on launching 60 new vehicles by 2030, aggressively cutting costs, and funneling 70% of its product investment into four primary global brands: Jeep, Ram, Peugeot, and Fiat. This focus on core brands, increased investment in core brands, and a slowdown in electric vehicle (EV) strategies will finally give the automaker an identity it has sorely lacked.Stellantis' stock could certainly pop in the near term if this turnaround gains traction, but investors need to keep an eye on a near-term issue that could hinder margins. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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