Stellantis Suspends Manufacturing Operations In Russia

(RTTNews) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA), a European automaker and mobility provider, Tuesday said it has suspended its manufacturing operations in Kaluga, Russia amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The decision was taken due to the rapid daily increase in cross sanctions and logistical difficulties. Stellantis said it aims to ensure full compliance with all cross sanctions and to protect its employees.

Stellantis added that it condemns violence and supports all actions capable of restoring peace.