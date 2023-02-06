|
06.02.2023 15:30:00
Stellantis to Debut Two Commercials in This Sunday's Big Game Telecast
AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeep® brand will debut a 60-second commercial at the two-minute break of the second quarter. Ram brand will debut a 60-second commercial at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
Stellantis North America
Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic and award-winning brands such as Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Powered by its diversity, Stellantis leads the way the region and the world move – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stellantis-to-debut-two-commercials-in-this-sundays-big-game-telecast-301739458.html
SOURCE Stellantis
