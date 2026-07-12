Stellantis Aktie
WKN DE: A2QL01 / ISIN: NL00150001Q9
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13.07.2026 01:30:00
Stellantis Trails Its Rival on Key Metrics but Offers Compelling Upside for Patient Investors
Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is stuck in the stock market junkyard, especially when compared to key peer General Motors (NYSE: GM). While a series of negatives have pushed shares in the company behind car brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Peugeot, and Fiat down by 47% over the past year, shares in legacy competitor General Motors have surged by 47% over this same time frame.Going contrarian doesn't always pay off, but in this situation, bottom-fishing with this hard-hit automotive stock could prove profitable -- at least, due to the low bar Stellantis needs to overcome to reach comeback territory.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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