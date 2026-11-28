Stellantis Aktie
WKN DE: A2QL01 / ISIN: NL00150001Q9
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28.11.2026 15:42:02
Stellantis vs. Tesla: Which Automaker Giant Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
The global automotive landscape is shifting as legacy manufacturers and electric vehicle pioneers vie for dominance. Deciding between Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) involves weighing traditional scale against high-growth innovation.
Stellantis operates as a multi-brand powerhouse with deep roots in internal combustion and a growing electric lineup. Tesla has disrupted the industry by focusing exclusively on electric powertrains and software-driven features. Both companies operate in a rapidly evolving market, making it essential to review their latest financials before deciding where to invest.
Stellantis N.V. is a global automaker that designs and sells vehicles under 14 distinct brands, ranking among the largest consumer discretionary companies by market cap. It serves customers in more than 130 markets with a strategy focused on maintaining its strong position in both Europe and North America. The company does not disclose major customers in its regulatory filings, as it sells primarily to a broad base of individual consumers and independent dealers.
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Nachrichten zu Stellantis
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27.11.26
|Starker Wochentag in Paris: CAC 40 zeigt sich zum Handelsende fester (finanzen.at)
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27.11.26
|Freitagshandel in Paris: CAC 40 am Freitagnachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
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27.11.26
|Handel in Paris: CAC 40 mittags mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
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27.11.26
|Starker Wochentag in Paris: CAC 40 zum Handelsstart mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
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26.11.26
|Zuversicht in Paris: CAC 40 beendet die Donnerstagssitzung im Plus (finanzen.at)
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26.11.26
|Börse Paris: Pluszeichen im CAC 40 (finanzen.at)
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26.11.26
|Freundlicher Handel in Paris: CAC 40 mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
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26.11.26
|CAC 40 aktuell: CAC 40-Börsianer greifen zum Handelsstart zu (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Stellantis
|25.11.26
|Stellantis Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.11.26
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.11.26
|Stellantis Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.11.26
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.11.26
|Stellantis Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.11.26
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.11.26
|Stellantis Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.11.26
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.10.26
|Stellantis Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.10.26
|Stellantis Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.06.26
|Stellantis Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.05.26
|Stellantis Buy
|UBS AG
|26.05.26
|Stellantis Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.09.26
|Stellantis Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|22.09.26
|Stellantis Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.08.26
|Stellantis Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.11.25
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.09.25
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|25.11.26
|Stellantis Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.11.26
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.11.26
|Stellantis Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.11.26
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Stellantis
|3,51
|0,50%
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