Stellar Health Named to the New York Digital Health 100.

Exclusive list recognizes most exciting and innovative health startups in the New York region

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Health today announced that it has been named to the New York Digital Health 100 (DH100), a recognition that highlights the most exciting and innovative startups in the New York region. Digital Health New York (DHNY) publishes the annual list as part of the New York Healthcare Innovation Report, a comprehensive analysis that takes an in-depth look at the data, trends and people that have propelled New York to become the capital of healthcare innovation.

"Being in the tech scene for only 5 years, we're honored to be recognized alongside the top healthcare innovators," says Michael Meng, CEO of Stellar Health. "We are very excited to see Stellar as a leader in the Health Tech space and follow our mission to make healthcare fair for clinicians, their teams, and patients in every community."

"In 2023, the New York Digital Health 100 includes an incredibly diverse, innovative and forward-thinking set of companies and leaders that are making an impact on the future of healthcare," said Bunny Ellerin, Co-Founder and CEO, DHNY. "On behalf of the entire New York healthcare ecosystem, we are delighted to spotlight these organizations, support their growth and applaud them for their meaningful contributions to improving healthcare."

Now in its 4th year, the DH100 had double the number of applicants compared to 2022. With this explosive growth, the scope of the list greatly expanded, and now represents 35 new companies; counts 12 unicorns among its ranks; has 23 organizations that are led by female CEOs; and 37 of the companies on the list raised $1.6B in 2022.

To download a copy of the New York Healthcare Innovation Report, please click here .

About Stellar Health

Stellar Health ("Stellar") is a healthcare technology company focused on enabling success across the value-based care ("VBC") continuum by bridging the incentive gap between providers and payors. The Stellar solution is the first point-of-care, cloud-based platform that helps primary care providers continually engage with their patients by providing them real-time information and tangible action-based incentives for improving quality of care. With Stellar, providers can achieve a range of VBC goals, like improving quality scores and optimizing the patient care journey through transitions of care and high-value referrals, all with the objective of improving patient health. For more information on Stellar Health, visit www.stellar.health .

About Digital Health New York (DHNY)

Digital Health New York (DHNY) is the premier network of CEOs, entrepreneurs, investors, payers and providers driving New York's healthcare ecosystem. DHNY works to increase the visibility of New York as a leader in healthcare innovation, showcases the organizations and leaders curating the future of healthcare, and brings people together to share ideas, spark new directions and create success. For more information, visit www.dhny.co .

Nicole RounsavallStellar Health

Telephone 916- 749-8213

Email nicole.rounsavall@stellar.health

Website www.stellar.health

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stellar-health-named-to-the-new-york-digital-health-100-301736147.html

SOURCE Stellar Health