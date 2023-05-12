Stellus Private Credit BDC Reports Results for its First Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

HOUSTON, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Private Credit BDC ("Stellus PBDC" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus Private Credit BDC, stated: "We are pleased to report solid results in the first quarter in which we generated $0.48 per share of net investment income and maintained net asset value. During the quarter we made three new investments and one investment in an existing portfolio company, and had one payoff, totaling net portfolio growth of $7 million at fair value, bringing the total portfolio to $165 million at fair value. On March 14, 2023, we declared our first quarter dividend of $0.42 per share which was covered by net investment income and represents an annualized dividend yield of 11.4%."















FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS











($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)





























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022



Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share Net investment income

$2.64 $0.48

$0.08 $0.03 Net unrealized loss included in earnings

(0.06) (0.01)

(0.11) (0.04) Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$2.58 $0.47

(0.03) (0.01) Distributions

(2.31) (0.42)

— — Other weighted average share adjustments(1)

— (0.01)

— — Net asset value

85.7 $14.68

80.3 $14.76 Weighted average shares outstanding



5,501,765



2,333,334













(1) Includes the impact of different share amounts as a result of calculating certain per share data based on weighted average shares outstanding during the period and certain per share data based on shares outstanding as of the period end.











PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY







($ in millions)





















As of

As of



March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Investments at fair value

$164.8

$157.5 Total assets

$174.4

$174.4 Net assets

$85.7

$80.3 Shares outstanding

5,832,979

5,483,433 Net asset value per share

$14.68

$14.64













Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022 New investments

$17.1

$38.0 Repayments of investments

(9.8)

(0.5) Net activity

$7.3

$37.5

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 totaled $4.9 million and $0.4 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 totaled $3.2 million and $0.5 million, respectively, net of $1.0 million and $0.3 million in expenses reimbursed and fees waived by the Company's investment advisor, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC (the "Advisor"), respectively. For the same periods, base management fees totaled $0.6 million and $0.1 million (all of which were waived by the Advisor), income incentive fees totaled $0.4 million (net of $0.1 million which were waived as our shares were not listed on a national exchange) and $0.0 million, respectively, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $1.7 million and $0.1 million, respectively (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.1 million for both periods, and other expenses totaled $0.4 million and $0.3 million, respectively.

Net investment income was $2.6 million and $0.1 million, or $0.48 and $0.03 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 of 5,501,765 and 2,333,334, respectively.

The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized depreciation of ($0.1) million for both the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022.

Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations totaled $2.6 million and $(0.0) million, or $0.47 and ($0.01) per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 of 5,501,765 and 2,333,334, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2023, our amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with Signature Bank (as amended from time to time, the "Commitment Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $50.0 million on a committed basis. On March 10, 2023, Signature Bank was placed into receivership by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC"), however, the Commitment Facility remained in full force and effect. As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, we had $45.0 million and $80.6 million in outstanding borrowings under the Commitment Facility, respectively.

On September 30, 2022, the Company entered into a senior secured revolving credit agreement with Zions Bancorporation, N.A., dba Amegy Bank and various other lenders (the "Credit Facility", together with the Commitment Facility, the "Credit Facilities"). The Credit Facility, as amended, provides for borrowings up to a maximum of $130.0 million on a committed basis with an accordion feature that allows the Company to increase the aggregate commitments up to $200.0 million, subject to new or existing lenders agreeing to participate in the increase and other customary conditions. As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, we had $31.0 million and $0.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies for the three months ended March 31, 2023:

























Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type New Investment

January 31, 2023

Red's All Natural, LLC

Premium frozen food manufacturer

$ 4,900,742

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 318,998

Equity New Investment

March 15, 2023

Cerebro Buyer, LLC

Manufacturer of single-use electrodes for medical procedures

$ 2,114,000

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 478,771

Revolver commitment















$ 184,925

Equity















$ 34,135

Equity Add-On Investment

March 27, 2023

BDS Solutions Intermediateco, LLC*

Leading provider of outsourced marketing services

$ 653,070

Senior Secured – First Lien New Investment

March 31, 2023

American Refrigeration, LLC

Provider of industrial refrigeration installation and maintenance services

$ 3,736,348

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 1,243,392

Revolver commitment















$ 482,132

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 91,031

Equity













* Existing portfolio company

The Company received proceeds from payoffs from the following portfolio companies for the three months ended March 31, 2023:





















Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Proceeds Received

Instrument Type Full Repayment

March 29, 2023

AIP ATCO Buyer, LLC

$ 8,823,357

First lien term loan

Events Subsequent to March 31, 2023

The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through May 11, 2023. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.

Investment Portfolio

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to March 31, 2023:

























Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type Add-On Investment

April 14, 2023

BLP Buyer, Inc.*

Distributor of lifting solutions

$ 781,051

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 102,981

Equity Add-On Investment

April 17, 2023

Axis Portable Air, LLC*

Air conditioning, heating, and air quality equipment rental company

$ 854,937

Senior Secured – First Lien New Investment

April 28, 2023

Impact Home Services, LLC

Residential, garage door, electrical, and plumbing services provider

$ 2,680,423

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 735,885

Revolver commitment















$ 175,908

Equity New Investment

May 1, 2023

RIA Advisory, LLC

Provider of Oracle software implementation services

$ 4,173,954

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 683,288

Revolver commitment















$ 193,866

Equity

Credit Facility

On April 26, 2023, the Company entered into an increase agreement to the September 30, 2022 by and between the Company, as the borrower and Zions Bancorporation, N.A., dba Amegy Bank and various other lenders. The increase agreement amends the Credit Facility and increases the maximum commitment amount under the Credit Facility from $130,000,000 to $150,000,000 on a committed basis.

The outstanding balance under the Commitment Facility as of May 11, 2023 was $45,000,000 and the outstanding balance under the Credit Facility was $39,650,000.

Sale of Unregistered Securities

Since March 31, 2023, the Company sold 339,316 common shares of beneficial interest at a price of $14.68 per share for aggregate proceeds of $5.0 million, which includes less than $0.1 million of Organizational Expense Allocation pursuant to the Immediate Share Issuance Agreement. The sale of common shares of beneficial interest was made pursuant to subscription agreements entered into by the Company and its shareholders. Additionally, the Company entered into a Capital Draw Down Subscription Agreement for an aggregate of $5.0 million in undrawn commitments. Under the terms of the subscription agreements, are required to fund drawdowns to purchase shares of common stock up to the amount of their respective capital commitments on an as-needed basis with a minimum of ten days' prior notice to shareholders.

Since March 31, 2023, the Company also issued 10,629 common shares of beneficial interest under the DRIP.

About Stellus Private Credit BDC

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans and second lien loans, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts

Stellus Private Credit BDC

W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer

(713) 292-5414

thuskinson@stelluscapital.com

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (unaudited)





March 31, 2023









(unaudited)

December 31, 2022 ASSETS











Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $165,413,414 and $158,022,677, respectively)

$ 164,829,686

$ 157,504,755 Cash and cash equivalents



7,690,197



15,469,823 Other receivable



16,200



— Interest receivable



1,260,895



1,030,274 Expense reimbursement receivable from the Advisor (Note 2)



364,274



165,638 Deferred offering costs



93,643



54,394 Related party receivable



59,271



9,620 Prepaid expenses



96,495



133,004 Receivable for sales and repayments of investments



23,834



26,996 Total Assets

$ 174,434,495

$ 174,394,504 LIABILITIES











Credit Facilities payable

$ 74,807,833

$ 79,448,134 Short-term loan payable



4,500,000



11,250,000 Related party payable



5,000,000



— Dividends payable



2,306,409



1,809,533 Unearned revenue



535,226



539,634 Income incentive fee payable



621,306



328,196 Interest payable



669,021



563,241 Administrative services payable



140,522



66,064 Income tax payable



15,306



7,471 Other accrued expenses and liabilities



187,202



119,274 Total Liabilities

$ 88,782,825

$ 94,131,547 Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)











Net Assets

$ 85,651,670

$ 80,262,957 NET ASSETS











Common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share (unlimited shares authorized; 5,832,979 and 5,483,433 issued and outstanding, respectively)

$ 58,330

$ 54,834 Paid-in capital



86,066,803



80,950,845 Total distributable loss



(473,463)



(742,722) Net Assets

$ 85,651,670

$ 80,262,957 Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 174,434,495

$ 174,394,504 Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 14.68

$ 14.64

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)





Three Months Ended





March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

INVESTMENT INCOME













Interest income

$ 4,731,952

$ 359,011

Other income



176,069



10,743

Total Investment Income

$ 4,908,021

$ 369,754

OPERATING EXPENSES













Management fees

$ 601,839

$ 92,289

Income incentive fees



439,666



—

Professional fees



211,808



108,588

Organization costs



1,000



90,184

Amortization of deferred offering costs



57,623



34,877

Administrative services expenses



93,760



68,142

Trustees' fees



40,000



38,000

Insurance expense



20,084



20,301

Valuation fees



17,659



—

Interest expense and other fees



1,703,503



72,767

Income tax expense



7,835



—

Other general and administrative expenses



43,520



17,977

Total Operating Expenses

$ 3,238,297

$ 543,125

Expenses reimbursed/fees waived by Investment Advisor (Note 2)

$ (968,275)

$ (250,222)

Net Operating Expenses

$ 2,270,022

$ 292,903

Net Investment Income

$ 2,637,999

$ 76,851

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

$ 3,475

$ —

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled non-affiliated investments



(72,026)



(108,048)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations



6,220



—

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

$ 2,575,668

$ (31,197)

Net Investment Income Per Share – basic and diluted

$ 0.48

$ 0.03

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share – basic and diluted

$ 0.47

$ (0.01)

Weighted Average Common Shares of Beneficial Interest Outstanding – basic and diluted



5,501,765



2,333,334

Distributions Per Share – basic and diluted

$ 0.42

$ —



STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)





Common Shares of





















Beneficial Interest







Total







Number of

Par

Paid-in

distributable







shares

value

capital

loss

Net Assets Balances at December 31, 2021

—

$ —

$ —

$ (532,845)

$ (532,845) Net investment loss

—



—



—



76,851



76,851 Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



















(108,048)





Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

2,333,334



23,333



34,976,667



—



3,500,000 Balances at March 31, 2022

2,333,334

$ 23,333

$ 34,976,667

$ (564,042)

$ 34,435,958





























Balances at December 31, 2022

5,483,433

$ 54,834

$ 80,950,845

$ (742,722)

$ 80,262,957 Net investment income

—



—



—



2,637,999



2,637,999 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



3,475



3,475 Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



(72,026)



(72,026) Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



6,220



6,220 Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(2,306,409)



(2,306,409) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

349,546



3,496



5,115,958



—



5,119,454 Balances at March 31, 2023

5,832,979

$ 58,330

$ 86,066,803

$ (473,463)

$ 85,651,670

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended



March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Cash flows from Operating Activities











Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 2,575,668

$ (31,197)

Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:











Purchases of investments

(17,104,559)



(38,042,681)

Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments

9,823,196



457,829

Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments

72,026



108,048

Net change in unrealized appreciation foreign currency translations

(6,220)



—

Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net

(106,212)



(12,063)

Amortization of loan structure fees

156,894



47,368

Amortization of deferred offering costs

57,623



34,877

Changes in other assets and liabilities











Increase in interest receivable

(230,621)



(161,594)

Increase in other receivable

(16,200)



(30)

Increase in related party receivable

(49,651)



—

Increase in expense reimbursements receivable from the Advisor

(198,636)



(157,933)

Decrease in prepaid expenses

36,509



20,185

Increase in related party payable

5,000,000



—

Decrease in due to affiliate

—



(460,085)

Increase in trustees' fees payable

—



38,000

Increase in administrative services payable

74,458



63,975

Increase in interest payable

105,780



25,399

Increase in income incentive fees payable

293,110



—

(Decrease) increase in unearned revenue

(4,408)



185,844

Increase in income tax payable

7,835



—

Increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities

67,928



403,148

Net Cash Provided (Used) in Operating Activities $ 554,520

$ (37,480,910)

Cash flows from Financing Activities











Proceeds from issuance of common shares of beneficial interest $ 5,119,454

$ 35,000,000

Offering costs paid for common shares of beneficial interest issued

(96,872)



(76,195)

Stockholder distributions paid

(1,809,533)



—

Borrowings under Credit Facilities

49,500,000



34,000,000

Repayments of Credit Facilities

(54,115,000)



—

Financing costs paid on Credit Facilities

(182,195)



(293,382)

Short-term loan repayments

(6,750,000)



—

Net Cash (Used) Provided by Financing Activities $ (8,334,146)

$ 68,630,423

Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents $ (7,779,626)

$ 31,149,513

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of period

15,469,823



—

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period $ 7,690,197

$ 31,149,513

Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities











Cash paid for interest expense $ 1,440,829

$ —

Increase in deferred offering costs

39,249



41,319

Value of common shares of beneficial interest issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan

119,453



—

Increase in dividends payable

496,876



—



