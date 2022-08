Stem: A Tiny Growth Stock in a Trillion-Dollar Industry

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall dives into why he owns Stem (NYSE: STEM) stock. In this episode of Why I Own, he covers Stem's growth, path to profitability, and potential pitfalls. Stem continues to capture more software revenue as Athena AI improves. And the energy market is changing fast, but overall, the trends are on Stem's side.Check out the video below for his full thoughts!*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Aug. 23, 2022. The video was published on Aug 29, 2022.Continue reading