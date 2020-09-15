STEMconnector Announces National Design Challenge for Students

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with Cybersecurity Month (October, 2020), STEMconnector's National Day of Design returns, in partnership with Walmart, to bring students of all grade levels a mission that asks them to find new innovative solutions to virtual collaboration and cybersecurity: 2020 National Day of Design: Virtual Voyagers, Boldly Navigating Security and Virtual Collaboration

In the Virtual Voyagers Design Mission, students K-12 will design a new invention that will help people collaborate virtually while keeping their personal information secure and protecting privacy. The free virtual design challenge encourages real-world critical thinking, communication, and overall Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) skills while connecting students to a larger national movement. The program includes a free curriculum and mobile community on pod.io, for educators and parents to share projects and ideas.

"In this new era of virtual learning and working, cybersecurity has become of paramount importance," said Dr Jo Webber, President of STEMconnector "This program is designed to drive awareness of the importance of cybersecurity and help students to make the connection that what they learn in school can actually be applied in the world around them." "It is critically important in the era of Digital Transformation and the Internet of Things, to place significant safeguards on data and personal information through resilient cyber security practices and controls. Our Global Tech team is focused on this every day at Walmart." said Jerry Geisler, SVP and Chief Information Security Officer, Walmart.

On October 1st, STEMconnector will host a free virtual webinar for teachers, parents, and out-of-school instructors: Day of Design: Join the Virtual Voyage - How to Navigate your Mission. This webinar will walk teachers and parents through the activity and how to complete it with their students.

About Day of Design | STEMconnector

Day of Design is an annual initiative of STEMconnector, a professional services firm committed to increasing the number of STEM-ready workers in the global talent pool. The organization provides a platform for cross-sector learning and engagement for a passionate network of leaders who are collectively re-envisioning the workforce. Learn more at STEMconnector.com.

For additional information, contact DayofDesign@STEMconnector.com

Contact: Chris Warwick

Email: CW@Pod.io

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stemconnector-announces-national-design-challenge-for-students-301131501.html

SOURCE STEMconnector