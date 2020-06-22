Stena Bulk to Introduce Low-carbon Shipping Options

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following up on Stena Bulk's successful biofuel trial in April, the company is now introducing low-carbon shipping options for its customers.

Biofuel has the potential of putting shipping on the trajectory towards IMO's greenhouse gas reduction targets, without having to wait for new technology and zero-carbon fuels to emerge as commercially viable options. Our recent trial, where a cross-Atlantic voyage was conducted with 100% waste-based biofuel, proved the technical and operational feasibility of using biofuels in regular tanker operations, and Stena Bulk is now taking it one step further by introducing a set of low-carbon shipping options for its customers. The options will range from 20% to 100% biofuels and will be based on an offsetting program where the biofuel is used within the Stena Bulk fleet. This allows customers to make use of low-carbon shipping options regardless of fuel availability on the specific route. It also guarantees that operation is performed without any disturbance to the shipment.



"Performing according to our customers' expectations is our highest priority, and this setup allows us to continue to do that while also offering a service," says Erik Hånell, President and CEO for Stena Bulk. "It will be one way to take actions in meeting future requirements. This type of fuel is one step in many combined sustainable solutions that needs to be considered and can be used today."

Offering low-carbon shipping options is initially an ambitious initiative, but is reflective of Stena Bulk's ambition to reduce the environmental footprint of tanker operations through innovation. New fuels and new technology like Stena Bulk's recently presented IMOFlexMAX vessel design will also be important in that we can test and learn through challenges and thus take further steps in developments for the future. Collaboration within the industry will also be a key element, and the company will continue to develop new solutions together with customers, partners and suppliers.



"We need to come together as an industry to find solutions that comply with future legislation," says Erik Hånell. "By working together, sharing experiences, risks and inspiring each other, we are convinced that we will meet the targets and ensure that shipping remains the most efficient and sustainable mode of transportation."



Stena Bulk MR vessel Stena Immortal ran on 100% biofuel during a 10-day sea trial.

https://youtu.be/r5ARF2aEDdg



About Stena Bulk



With offices in seven countries, Stena Bulk is one of the world's leading tanker shipping companies. The company controls a combined fleet of around 115 tankers. Stena Bulk is part of the Stena Sphere, which has more than 20,000 employees and annual sales of USD 8 billion. www.stenabulk.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

