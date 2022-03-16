Stenna Group Taps into SES’s Cloud Playout Service to Scale Reach in Brazil

Brazilian broadcaster Stenna Group will harness the benefits of SES’s channel management solution for cloud-based playout services to maximize the content assets flexibly of its linear TV channel ZooMoo Kids. Stenna is among the first companies in Latin America to leverage SES’s cloud infrastructure to cost-effectively expand its reach, SES announced today.

Stenna offers a portfolio of more than 35 linear channels providing local and international content ranging from children's programs to sports and news. ZooMoo Kids offers content in Portuguese for Brazilian audiences and is available in HD and SD. SES’s cloud infrastructure will enable Stenna to maximise opportunities for growth with an inherently flexible and highly scalable broadcasting solution, allowing it to focus on attracting new audiences and respond quickly to viewer demand by delivering engaging content via the cloud.

SES’s Cloud Playout Service allows media companies to launch new services quickly without making significant upfront investments in infrastructure, securing maintenance, monitoring, and engineering support to ensure their channels run reliably 24/7. To date, more than 60 channels have adopted SES’s cloud infrastructure, leveraging its flexibility and cost-effectiveness to broadcast their channels worldwide.

"By working together with SES and leveraging their revolutionary cloud playout approach, we have the power to manage every aspect of the playout process without significant upfront investment for on-premise equipment with all functions located in the cloud,” said Fabio Buhr, Global Operations Director at Stenna Group. "This approach offers us increased transparency and involvement in our operational workflow and gives us new possibilities for how we can leverage our content and meet the specific needs of our audiences across Brazil.”

"When localizing content and implementing ad replacement, cloud playout offers distinct advantages compared with traditional hardware and software approaches, allowing broadcasters to address the growing demand for tailored content,” said Jurandir Pitsch, SES’s Vice President, Sales & Market Development Latin America and Caribbean. "This is why we are delighted to support Stenna by enabling them to manage their content via the cloud more agilely while expanding their reach.”

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries over 8,400 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 355 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

About Stenna Group

Stenna is a holding that brings together different companies created to meet most needs of the audiovisual market, telecommunications and the entertainment industry at a global level. It brings together several areas of over 15 years of specialization, such as business management, commercial representation and linear and no-linear products distribution. The conglomerate's subsidiaries also include the management of the ZooMoo Kids and Woohoo channels for Brazil territory. Our mission is to act with specific knowledge in the acceleration and management of different businesses with deliveries focused on excellence, innovation and synergy between skills. All this through transparent and compliance processes. www.stennagroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220316005582/en/