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18.09.2026 14:16:00

Step Aside, Nvidia: 1 Reason Why Meta Platforms Could Be the Best AI Stock to Buy in 2026.

The market has crowned Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) one of the top artificial intelligence (AI) stocks out there. In the past five years, its shares have rocketed 865% higher (as of Sept. 16). And the business -- the largest in the world by market cap -- is currently worth a staggering $5.2 trillion.

Nvidia sells the most widely used AI processors at the foundation of the data center build-out. As a result, its financial performance since the AI megatrend took shape has been jaw-dropping. Over the last three years, its net income surged almost tenfold. It's extremely difficult not to be bullish on this company.

However, investors can find one valid reason that supports the case for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) being the best AI stock to buy in 2026. It all comes down to questioning where the value from this AI revolution will eventually accrue.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 579,40 -2,57% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
NVIDIA Corp. 191,34 0,09% NVIDIA Corp.

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