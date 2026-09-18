NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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18.09.2026 14:16:00
Step Aside, Nvidia: 1 Reason Why Meta Platforms Could Be the Best AI Stock to Buy in 2026.
The market has crowned Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) one of the top artificial intelligence (AI) stocks out there. In the past five years, its shares have rocketed 865% higher (as of Sept. 16). And the business -- the largest in the world by market cap -- is currently worth a staggering $5.2 trillion.
Nvidia sells the most widely used AI processors at the foundation of the data center build-out. As a result, its financial performance since the AI megatrend took shape has been jaw-dropping. Over the last three years, its net income surged almost tenfold. It's extremely difficult not to be bullish on this company.
However, investors can find one valid reason that supports the case for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) being the best AI stock to buy in 2026. It all comes down to questioning where the value from this AI revolution will eventually accrue.
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Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|
17.09.26
|Urteil: Meta haftet für Fake-Werbung auf Instagram & Co (dpa-AFX)
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17.09.26
|Either Meta Glasses are selling extremely well or this Citi survey might have some issues (Financial Times)
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11.09.26
|S&P 500-Titel Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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10.09.26
|Meta-Aktie gewinnt: JPMorgan spricht Kaufempfehlung aus (dpa-AFX)
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09.09.26
|Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 verbucht letztendlich Verluste (finanzen.at)
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09.09.26
|Mittwochshandel in New York: S&P 500 schlussendlich in Rot (finanzen.at)
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09.09.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 notiert im Minus (finanzen.at)
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09.09.26
|Börse New York in Rot: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 nachmittags (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.01.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.11.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|579,40
|-2,57%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|191,34
|0,09%
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