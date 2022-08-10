|
10.08.2022 15:15:00
Step Aside Wonka, Celsius Stock Is the New Fizzy Lifting Drink
It's not just the water that's sparkling at Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) these days. The fast-growing distributor of functional beverages posted blowout financial results after Tuesday's market close, and it could be a long time before this fizzy fave goes flat again.The stock was already up 144% since bottoming out exactly three months ago. Triple-digit revenue growth and a bar-raising deal with pop star PepsiCo can do wonders for a stock's effervescence. With Celsius' unique proposition -- a line of flavored canned beverages that claim to help active drinkers burn calories by improving near-term metabolism rates -- this could be a financial workout that works out. It's not just Celsius stock making big moves. Revenue soared 137% to $154 million in the second quarter, and that's actually underselling the bubbly octane. Celsius has been pulling back its distribution overseas, and international sales shrank from 20% in the first half of last year to just 6% of the revenue mix this time around. North America sales -- again, accounting for 94% of this year's business -- skyrocketed 171% for the three months ending in June.Continue reading
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Celsius Holdings Inc
|103,11
|0,49%
