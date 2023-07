Step to riches? Disused stairwell in London could be yours for just £20,000

Estate agents selling Twickenham ‘property’ believe it could have development potentialIf climbing the property ladder seems stressful to you, why not consider taking the stairs?A disused four-storey stairwell at the back of a branch of Starbucks in south-west London has become the latest peculiar piece of property to go on sale in London’s feverish housing market. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel