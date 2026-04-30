Interroll Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Stephan Schärer appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of INTERROLL Holding AG



30-Apr-2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



If the email looks unformatted, please use this alternative link. PRESS RELEASE Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Sant’Antonino, Switzerland, April 30th, 2026. Stephan Schärer appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Interroll Holding AG. Mr. Schärer will assume the role on June 1st, 2026. He brings more than 20 years of international leadership experience in global industrial companies, including senior finance roles at ABB and Sulzer, where he most recently served as Division CFO Flow. A structured and timely handover phase with the current CFO Heinz Hössli is planned to ensure a smooth transition prior to his departure. The Board of Directors is confident that Stephan Schärer will contribute to the company’s continued development and long-term value creation. Markus Asch, CEO of Interroll, said: “I am looking forward to working with Stephan Schärer. His financial expertise, business partner mindset and international experience will be instrumental in executing our strategy.” Press release as PDF Financial calendar May 22, 2026 Publication of Sustainability Report 2025

June 12, 2026 Annual General Meeting

June 16, 2026 Dividend ex-date

June 18, 2026 Dividend payment date

July 31, 2026 Publication of Half-Year Report 2026 and Audio Webcast Interroll Online Financial Reporting Platform

For the reporting year, online versions of Interroll's financial reports are also available at https://investors.interroll.com/download-center Interroll shares

The registered shares of Interroll Holding AG are traded in the Main Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange under the security number 637289. About InterrollThe Interroll Group is the leading global provider of material-handling solutions. The company was founded in 1959 and has been listed

on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1997. Interroll provides system integrators and OEMs with a wide range of platform-based products and services in these categories: Rollers (conveyor rollers), Drives (motors and drives for conveyor systems), Conveyors & Sorters, as well as Pallet Handling (flow storage systems). Interroll products and solutions are used in express and postal services, e-commerce, airports, the food & beverage industry, fashion, automotive sectors, and many other industries. Among the end users are leading brands such as Amazon, Bosch, Coca-Cola, DHL, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Walmart, and Zalando. Headquartered in Switzerland, Interroll has a global network of 36 operating companies with sales of CHF 514.2 million and around 2,400 employees (average number of employees (FTE) in 2025). Investor Contact:

Markus Asch

CEO

+41 91 850 25 24

Via Gorelle 3 ¦ 6592 Sant'Antonino ¦ Switzerland

investor.relations@interroll.com

www.interroll.com

End of Inside Information