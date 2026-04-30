INTERROLL Aktie

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WKN: 907155 / ISIN: CH0006372897

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30.04.2026 06:30:06

Stephan Schärer appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Interroll Holding AG

Interroll Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Stephan Schärer appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of INTERROLL Holding AG

30-Apr-2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

If the email looks unformatted, please use this alternative link.

PRESS RELEASE

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Sant’Antonino, Switzerland, April 30th, 2026. Stephan Schärer appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Interroll Holding AG.

Mr. Schärer will assume the role on June 1st, 2026. He brings more than 20 years of international leadership experience in global industrial companies, including senior finance roles at ABB and Sulzer, where he most recently served as Division CFO Flow. A structured and timely handover phase with the current CFO Heinz Hössli is planned to ensure a smooth transition prior to his departure. 

The Board of Directors is confident that Stephan Schärer will contribute to the company’s continued development and long-term value creation.

Markus Asch, CEO of Interroll, said: “I am looking forward to working with Stephan Schärer. His financial expertise, business partner mindset and international experience will be instrumental in executing our strategy.”

Financial calendar

May 22, 2026        Publication of Sustainability Report 2025
June 12, 2026       Annual General Meeting
June 16, 2026       Dividend ex-date
June 18, 2026       Dividend payment date
July 31, 2026        Publication of Half-Year Report 2026 and Audio Webcast 

Interroll Online Financial Reporting Platform
For the reporting year, online versions of Interroll's financial reports are also available at https://investors.interroll.com/download-center

Interroll shares
The registered shares of Interroll Holding AG are traded in the Main Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange under the security number 637289. 

About InterrollThe Interroll Group is the leading global provider of material-handling solutions. The company was founded in 1959 and has been listed 
on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1997. Interroll provides system integrators and OEMs with a wide range of platform-based products and services in these categories: Rollers (conveyor rollers), Drives (motors and drives for conveyor systems), Conveyors & Sorters, as well as Pallet Handling (flow storage systems). Interroll products and solutions are used in express and postal services, e-commerce, airports, the food & beverage industry, fashion, automotive sectors, and many other industries. Among the end users are leading brands such as Amazon, Bosch, Coca-Cola, DHL, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Walmart, and Zalando. Headquartered in Switzerland, Interroll has a global network of 36 operating companies with sales of CHF 514.2 million and around 2,400 employees (average number of employees (FTE) in 2025).

Investor Contact:
Markus Asch
CEO
+41 91 850 25 24
Via Gorelle 3 ¦ 6592 Sant'Antonino ¦ Switzerland
investor.relations@interroll.com
www.interroll.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Interroll Holding AG
Via Gorelle 3
6594 S.Antonino
Switzerland
Phone: +41 91 850 25 25
Fax: +41 91 850 25 55
E-mail: investor.relations@interroll.com
Internet: www.interroll.com
ISIN: CH0006372897
Valor: 637289
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2316688

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2316688  30-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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